ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI) – A train vs a pick up truck accident at the intersection of 2884 E and State Highway 48 in Roberts resulted in no injuries on Thursday.

Jefferson County Dispatch reports receiving a call from Union Pacific Railroad reporting a train vs vehicle crash just after 7 a.m. A 2015 Ford F150 hit the side of the train. The highway was blocked while the train was assessed for damages and could be safely moved. Investigation of the crash is ongoing.