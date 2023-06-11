It was Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse versus the “Transformers” at the box office this weekend and the bots came out on top. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” the seventh entry in the series, took the No. 1 spot in its first weekend in theaters with $60.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” now in its second weekend, placed second with $55.4 million. Three Walt Disney Co. releases rounded out the top five with “The Little Mermaid” in third place, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in fourth and “The Boogeyman” in fifth place.

