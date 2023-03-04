By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Search crews have rescued Californians stranded for days in multiple feet of snow after back-to-back storms plastered the state’s mountain communities and trapped many in their homes. Authorities rescued a man stuck in a car in Inyo County and two teenage hikers in the snow-plastered San Bernardino Mountains. The dramatic rescues come as California is struggling to dig out residents in mountain communities after storms battered the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties. Neighbors are helping each other while grappling with closed roads, downed power lines and roof collapses.