LONDON (AP) — The British government is working to fix a technical problem that caused electronic border gates at airports around the country to stop working, leading to hourslong waits for travelers entering the U.K. at the start of a busy holiday weekend. Travelers posted photos of long lines at airports around the country as all passengers were forced to use manned passport desks. The Home Office, which is responsible for border control, says it is working to correct the problem.

