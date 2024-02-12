CNN

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Just like haters gonna hate, Swifties are gonna swoon over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s winning romance.

The Kansas City Chiefs football player gave supporters of the couple plenty to warm their hearts after his team won a hard-fought Super Bowl game on Sunday night.

Cameras captured Swift as she stood on the field near Kelce’s mom, Donna, waiting for the tight end to finish post-game interviews following a nail-biting Super Bowl LVIII in which the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22.

Kelce, in his championship era, made his way to the two most important women in his life, took off his hat as he kissed and embraced his mother first. He quickly pivoted to Swift and said, “Come here girl.” The two embraced and exchanged several kisses.

It felt like karma really is the guy on the Chiefs, a nod to one of Swift’s most famous song lyrics.

Cue Swifties losing it on social media.

You can’t blame them. Swift and Kelce’s love story has dominated this football season as much, if not more, than the Chiefs on the field.

