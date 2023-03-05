By Dan Heching, CNN

Travis Kelce kept it all in the family for his first time hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end — who helped his team win Super Bowl LVII last month — revealed both his older brother Jason Kelce and their mother Donna were in the audience during his opening monologue.

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, the losing team in football’s biggest game.

Travis Kelce joked their mother Donna gave them a ride to the Super Bowl in her minivan, and the ride back was “pretty awkward.”

Later, Travis Kelce appeared in a skit in which he ran into his ex-girlfriend, played by a teary-eyed Heidi Gardner, who then introduced him to her new beau — played by his big brother.

Toward the end, Jason Kelce jokingly challenged his sibling to throw down, asking Gardner, “Is this guy bothering you? Do you need me to beat him up? Because I definitely could!”

Kelsea Ballerini was the musical guest on Saturday night.

Next week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” will welcome “Scream VI” star Jenna Ortega as host, along with musical guest The 1975.

