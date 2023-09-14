DENVER (AP) — Four years after Elijah McClain died after being stopped by police in Colorado, two of the police officers charged in his death are set to go on trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday in the trial of Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt on manslaughter, criminally negligent reckless homicide and assault charges. They have pleaded not guilty. They, a third officer and two paramedics were indicted in 2021 by a state grand jury convened following an outcry over McClain’s death. McClain died after being put in a neck hold and restrained by police and then injected with the sedative ketamine in 2019.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.