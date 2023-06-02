FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A trial date has been set for Chad Daybell.

It is set to start April 1, 2024 and could go through May 31.

The trial will be held in Ada County.

Chad Daybell is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of his wife’s two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and his late wife Tammy Daybell.

His wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell, was found guilty of similar charges last month.

Her sentencing is scheduled for July 31 at 9 a.m. in the Fremont County Courthouse.

