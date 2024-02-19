MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A tribal clash in Papua New Guinea’s remote highlands in which more than 20 people were shot dead has put a growing internal security problem under the microscope in the strategically vital South Pacific island nation that has garnered closer military attention from the United States and China. The rival powers are increasingly keen on striking security pacts with the developing nation whose international significance has grown in tandem with China’s increased regional influence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.