PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two of nine tribal nations within South Dakota’s boundaries presented their flags on Wednesday to display in the state Capitol rotunda in Pierre. Gov. Kristi Noem and representatives from the Standing Rock and Rosebud Sioux tribes celebrated the flags as a sign of unity, the result of years of efforts to display tribal flags. Noem’s office is inviting each tribe to gift a flag for display. But at least one tribe, the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, is not yet willing to do so. Noem has clashed with tribes during her tenure as governor, but praised the tribal nations within the state on Wednesday.

