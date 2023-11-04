ISLAMABAD (AP) — A group of militants have targeted a training airbase in eastern Punjab province, leaving three attackers dead. That’s according to Pakistan’s military, which said three grounded aircrafts were damaged and a fuel tanker was destroyed in the attack. A military statement said the troops‘ “swift and effective response” foiled the attack early Saturday at Mianwali Training Air Base, keeping its personnel and assets safe. It said the troops killed three attackers while they were entering the base, and another three have been cornered. The attack comes a day after an ambush on a military convoy killed fourteen soldiers in southwestern Baluchistan province.

