ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Mexico’s Baja California, pushing torrential rains on northward path (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that Hilary was still a hurricane).

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.