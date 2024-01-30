LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Tropicana Las Vegas hotel-casino is set to shut its doors April 2 to make room for a $1.5 billion Major League Baseball stadium. Tropicana’s owner Bally’s Corp. says the closure marks the beginning of preparations for demolition of the landmark hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The Tropicana has been a Sin City landmark for more than six decades. It opened in April 1957 with three stories and 300 rooms at a cost of $15 million. It was described at the time as the “Tiffany of the Strip.” The land beneath the Tropicana is now the planned site of a 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof. MLB owners in November gave their approval for the Oakland Athletics to relocate to Las Vegas.

