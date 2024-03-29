By Zachary Cohen, Nick Valencia and Sara Murray, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case are appealing a judge’s ruling that let Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis remain on the election subversion case.

The defense attorneys on Friday asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to overturn Judge Scott McAfee’s initial decision that allowed Willis and her office continue to pursue the case but only if her top prosecutor, Nathan Wade, resigned.

While Wade has since left the case, defense attorneys still want the appellate court to disqualify the entire Fulton County DA office.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

