ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and other defendants accused of illegally trying to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election have submitted an application to appeal a ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case. Trump and other defendants had tried to get Willis’ office tossed off the case, saying Willis’ romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest. The judge overseeing the case ruled Willis could continue the prosecution if Wade stepped aside, which Wade did. The judge said lawyers for the Republican former president and other defendants could ask the state Court of Appeals to review his ruling. Friday’s filing is the next step in that process.

