MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump have submitted petitions seeking to force a recall election targeting Wisconsin’s top elected Republican, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Vos angered them when he refused to impeach the official who oversees the battleground state’s elections. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission will determine whether there are enough valid signatures on the petitions submitted Monday to trigger a recall election this spring. Vos has vowed to fight the validity of the signatures, and any commission decision can be appealed in court. Vos is the most powerful Republican in the Legislature and is the longest-serving Assembly speaker in state history, holding the post since 2013.

