By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The social media company founded by former President Donald Trump applied for a business visa program that he sought to restrict. Many of his allies want him to curtail the H1-B program in a potential second term. Records show Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, filed an application in June 2022 for an H-1B visa for a worker at a $65,000 annual salary, the lowest wage category allowed under the program. The company says it did not hire the worker and says previous management made the application.

