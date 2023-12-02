By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is trying to turn the tables on President Joe Biden by arguing the Democratic incumbent is the actual threat to democracy. Trump made the charge in a speech in Iowa on Saturday. It is his attempt to rebut Biden’s longstanding arguments that Trump’s attempt to return to office is a danger to democracy, especially after Trump tried to overturn his own 2020 election loss. Trump countered with his regular complaint that the four prosecutions of him — including two from the Department of Justice — are “election interference.” But he broadened the attack, claiming Biden isn’t “the defender of American democracy” but its “destroyer.”
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.