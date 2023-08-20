By Kristen Holmes, CNN
Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday he will not participate in the first Republican primary debate this week.
Stating that the public already “knows who I am,” Trump wrote on his social media platform: “I will therefore not be doing the debates!”
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
