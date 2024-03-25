NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump may be about to find out how New York state aims to collect over $457 million that he owes in his civil business fraud case. After state Attorney General Letitia James won the judgment, she opted not to enforce it during a legal time-out for Trump to ask an appeals court for a reprieve from paying up. That period ends Monday, though James could decide to allow Trump more time. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has been trying to avoid having to post a bond for the entire sum in order to hold off collection while he appeals. Courts so far have said no.

By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

