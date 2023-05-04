Accounts of rape and assault shared by women at a civil trial against Donald Trump mark the first time that any of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against the former president have been heard in a court of law. Trump has repeatedly and vehemently denied the allegations. He opted not to appear in court during the trial to rebut E. Jean Carroll’s accusation that he raped her decades ago. Instead he flew overseas. As Trump campaigns for a 2024 presidential bid, the Carroll case provides another test of Trump’s ability to survive scandals that would sink others.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.