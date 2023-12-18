LAS VEGAS (AP) — New court transcripts show that a lawyer who helped orchestrate the Trump campaign’s fake elector plot in 2020 had been a target of a criminal investigation in Nevada. But Kenneth Chesebro reached a deal with state Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office and his name was removed from the indictment in exchange for his testimony. The grand jury in Clark County ultimately indicted six Nevada Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Donald Trump beat President Joe Biden in Nevada in 2020. They are charged with offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged instrument. All six pleaded not guilty Monday.

