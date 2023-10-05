WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked a judge to dismiss the Washington federal election subversion case against him. The lawyers argued Thursday the Republican is immune from prosecution for actions they say were taken in his official role as president. The motion amounts to the most pointed attack on the federal case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. The Trump lawyers’ motion says prosecutors can’t argue that “Trump’s efforts to ensure election integrity, and to advocate for the same, were outside the scope of his duties.” Prosecutors are expected to contest the motion.

By ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

