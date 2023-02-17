By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women. The lawyers asked in a Manhattan federal court filing Thursday to block references to the 2005 taped encounter and the tape itself from an April trial stemming from advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims. She sued Trump in November after New York state temporarily changed laws to let adult rape victims sue abusers over decades-old attacks. Carroll says Trump raped her in the mid-1990s. He denies it.