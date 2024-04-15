NEW YORK (AP) — The stock price for Donald Trump’s social media company is sliding again. Trump Media & Technology Group was down 16.8% in midday trading on Monday as more euphoria fades off the stock. It’s a sharp, nearly 60% comedown after the owner of Truth Social merged with a shell company to get its stock trading on the Nasdaq. Part of the decline may be due to criticism that the stock price simply went too high. But another part may be because of action Trump Media took Monday. The company filed documents with regulators to open the door for the future potential sale of millions of shares.

