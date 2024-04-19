By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

New York (CNN) — Trump Media alerted Nasdaq Inc. on Thursday of suspected illegal short-selling activity that may be considered market manipulation, according to a letter Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media, sent to the chair and CEO of Nasdaq.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.