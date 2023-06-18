NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in federal court has highlighted a popular strategy among Republicans: likening their opponents to “Marxists” and “communists.” Trump repeatedly referred to Democrats in those terms this past week, both in social media posts and in a speech after he pleaded guilty in federal court. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has used similar messaging, arguing the U.S. risks falling victim to “woke” ideology, which he says is a form of “cultural Marxism.” Experts say the rhetoric is a form of political hyperbole that has often been used in U.S. politics to demonize political opponents.

