WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal woes are growing more expensive, leading his campaign to request a refund from a supportive super PAC and launch a new legal defense fund to help cover costs. His political action committee, Save America, is expected to disclose Monday that it spent more than $40 million on legal fees during the first half of the year for costs related to defending the former president, his aides and other allies. That’s according to a person familiar with the filing who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the deadline. The number was first reported by The Washington Post.

By JILL COLVIN and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

