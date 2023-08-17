By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is asking the federal judge overseeing special counsel Jack Smith’s criminal election subversion case against him to set the trial for April 2026.

In a filing Thursday evening, Trump urged US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, DC, to reject Smith’s proposal for a January 2024 trial, saying he “seeks a trial calendar more rapid than most no-document misdemeanors, requesting just four months from the beginning of discovery to jury selection.”

“The government’s objective is clear: to deny President Trump and his counsel a fair ability to prepare for trial. The Court should deny the government’s request,” lawyers for the former president wrote.

They asked Chutkan to instead set jury selection and the trial for April 2026.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.