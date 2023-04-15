NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s presidential campaign says he’s raised more than $34 million for his 2024 White House run since the start of the year. He’s been buoyed by a big bump in donations since the announcement of criminal charges against him in New York. His total after the March 30 indictment approached what he took in over the previous three months. The campaign says Trump’s latest fundraising report due to be filed Saturday will show he raised more than $18.8 million over the the first three months of the year. Trump began raising money off the news of his indictment, and his campaign said he took in $15.4 million since the announcement of charges and Saturday’s filing deadline.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

