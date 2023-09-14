By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he discussed pardoning himself in the final days of his presidency but dismissed the option to do so.

“I could’ve pardoned myself. Do you know what? I was given an option to pardon myself. I could’ve pardoned myself when I left. People said, ‘Would you like to pardon yourself?’ I had a couple of attorneys that said, ‘You could do it if you want.’ I had some people that said, ‘It would look bad if you do it,’ because I think it would look terrible,” Trump told NBC News.

“I said, ‘The last thing I’d ever do is give myself a pardon,’” the former president said.

The concept of a president pardoning himself has never been tested.

Trump wasn’t charged with any crimes while in office. In the time since, he has been indicted four times and faces 91 charges across four separate cases.

