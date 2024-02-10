NEW YORK (AP) — Republican front-runner Donald Trump says he warned NATO allies as president that he “would encourage” Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to members who are “delinquent.” Trump’s comments Saturday were a ramping up of attacks on foreign aid and longstanding international alliances. Speaking at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Trump recounted a story he has told before about a NATO member who confronted him over his threat not to defend members who fail to meet the trans-Atlantic alliance’s defense spending targets. But this time, Trump went further, saying had told the member that he would, in fact, “encourage” Russia to do as it wishes in that case.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.