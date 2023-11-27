NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he wants to reopen the contentious fight over the Affordable Care Act. He posted on his social media site Saturday that he is “seriously looking at alternatives” to “Obamacare” if he wins a second term. Democratic President Joe Biden’s campaign cast the call as yet another “extremist” proposal from the GOP front-runner. The back-and-forth points to what could be a key issue in a general election rematch between Trump and Biden. Health care has generally been a better issue for Democrats than Republicans, who have largely abandoned efforts to repeal the law in recent years.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.