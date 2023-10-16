LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Donald Trump has told a London judge that the ex-president plans to prove that a “shocking and scandalous” report by a former British spy was wrong and harmed his reputation. Trump has sued the company founded by Christopher Steele, who created a dossier in 2016 that contained rumors and uncorroborated allegations about Trump that erupted in a political storm just before his inauguration. Trump is seeking damages from Orbis Business Intelligence for allegedly violating British data protection laws. Steele’s company is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed during two days of hearings at London’s High Court.

