WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is meeting with members of the Teamsters Union in Washington as he looks past the GOP primary and towards a general election rematch against President Joe Biden. The former president will participate in a roundtable Wednesday afternoon with the group’s executive board, its president and rank-and-file members. The meeting is part of Trump’s effort to win over the blue-collar workers who fueled his 2016 victory and who are expected to play a major role in November, particularly in critical Midwestern swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan.

By JILL COLVIN and TOM KRISHER Associated Press

