WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s political operation has amassed about $130 million in the final months of last year, but after spending heavily he’s headed into 2024 with more than $42 million. New campaign finance reports filed Wednesday showed that across four committees that make up Trump’s political operation, he ended 2023 having spent about $86 million, with tens of millions used to pay legal expenses. Trump’s main campaign committee closed out the year with about $33 million. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s primary campaign account reported starting 2024 with $46 million to spend. Biden’s political operation reported raising $97.1 million in the final months of 2024 across the various committees it uses to fundraise and ended the year with $117.4 million.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.