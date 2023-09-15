By Katelyn Polantz, Senior Reporter, Crime and Justice

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s public statements about the federal election interference investigation led to the harassment of witnesses, according to prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s office.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the federal case against Trump related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, is weighing what to do with the special counsel prosecutors’ complaints regarding the alleged harassment.

The allegations were made public by the court Friday, after previous court filings indicated prosecutors were taking issue with Trump’s “extrajudicial statements” about the case.

“In its Motion, the government seeks to establish that Defendant has publicly criticized his perceived adversaries and is aware that this criticism has led to their harassment,” Chutkan wrote in an opinion Friday to unseal part of the discussions.

