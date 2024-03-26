NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump’s social media company begins trading publicly, would-be investors might ask themselves if the stock is too pricey and potentially too volatile. Trump Media runs the social media platform Truth Social. takes the place on the Nasdaq stock exchange Tuesday of the blank check company that acquired it Monday. Trump Media debuts with a stock price near $50 and a market value of about $6.8 billion. The common stock of Trump Media & Technology Group will trade under the ticker symbol “DJT.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.