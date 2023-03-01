IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) Board of Trustees announced the resignation of Trustee Craig Miller at the regular meeting held Tuesday.

His resignation is effective March 1, 2023.

“I have been honored to serve as one of the inaugural Trustees for CEI and my decision to resign was not an easy one but was driven by the demands of my other commitments which have impacted my ability to devote the time needed to support the College as well as a Trustee should,” Miller said.

Miller is currently the principal of Black Canyon Middle School after serving as a vice principal at Thunder Ridge High School and being recognized as the Idaho Assistant Principal of the Year 2020, among other accomplishments.

Chairman Park Price noted Trustee Miller has served CEI faithfully throughout his five and a half years of service as a Trustee.

“His rich background in middle, high school, and career technical education in Idaho has provided invaluable insight to the Trustees’ direction of the College, especially when it comes to expanding early college opportunities and encouraging area students to take advantage of them.”

According to Idaho law, the Board of Trustees is to fill the vacancy as a result of Miller’s resignation. The Board of Trustees will seek applications to fill the vacancy beginning Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and ending at the close of business on Friday, March 17, 2023. Applicants must live in Zone 4 in order to apply for the position, which can be verified using the interactive zone map on CEI’s website. Applicants should submit a resume and cover letter to Amanda Logan, CEI Director of External Affairs and Executive Secretary to the Board of Trustees, 1600 S. 25th East, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 or to amanda.logan@cei.edu.

Applications will be reviewed, and the top candidates will be interviewed during a Board of Trustees special meeting the week of March 28. The Board’s selection of the new Trustee will be made during a Board of Trustees special meeting in the first half of April so that the new Trustee can be sworn in at its regular meeting on April 25. The newly appointed Trustee will serve until the next trustee election, which is scheduled for November 2024.