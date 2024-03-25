By Matt Egan, CNN

New York (CNN) — Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group announced Monday its merger with a publicly traded shell company has closed and trading will begin on the stock market on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

