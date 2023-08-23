By Web staff

    LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A hard-working TSA dog who serves at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has been named a finalist for the agency’s “Cutest Canine” contest.

According to TSA, Dina is a three-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer and works with her handler Nick at the Las Vegas airport.

TSA says that Dina was “top dog” in the semi-final voting and is now competing against Joker-Jordan, a Belgian Malinois who works at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Joker-Jordan won his semi-final voting after defeating a dog who works at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

According to TSA, Dina is all-black, which is a rarity for a German Shorthaired Pointer, and is often misidentified as a black Lab.

Voting starts Wednesday at 9 a.m. PDT and will be open for 24 hours, the agency said.

