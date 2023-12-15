TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Teton Idaho School District 401 will be making a really big change for the 2024-2025 school year.
It will be moving to a four day school week.
The district made the decision after two years of careful consideration, community surveys conducted during December of last year and another survey conducted earlier this month.
You can read the full letter about what the next steps are in the process of changing the schedules below.
