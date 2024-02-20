(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(3) Highland   41
(1) Madison  57

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT 
(6) Bonneville 48
(4) Skyline   61

3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Marsh Valley  53
(1) Snake River  73

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Sugar-Salem  59
(1) Teton  71

