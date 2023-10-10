(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Thunder Ridge  3
(2) Highland    0

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Pocatello  0
(3) Preston   5

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Blackfoot  2
(4) Skyline   1  (OT)

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Teton 3
(3) Firth   1

GIRLS SCORES
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(4) Rigby 1
(3) Thunder Ridge  2

3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) American Falls 0
(3) Snake River  3

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Firth  1
(3) Teton  5

