(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Thunder Ridge 3
(2) Highland 0
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Pocatello 0
(3) Preston 5
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Blackfoot 2
(4) Skyline 1 (OT)
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Teton 3
(3) Firth 1
GIRLS SCORES
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(4) Rigby 1
(3) Thunder Ridge 2
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) American Falls 0
(3) Snake River 3
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Firth 1
(3) Teton 5
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.