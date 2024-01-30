(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Rigby   56
(4) Highland  22

(3) Thunder Ridge  41 
(2) Madison  55

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Preston  37
(3) Century   44

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Blackfoot  67
(6) Idaho Falls  32

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Sugar-Salem  48
(3) South Fremont  37

2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(4) West Jefferson  47
(1) North Fremont  60

(5) Salmon  44
(2) Firth  54

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.