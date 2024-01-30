(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Rigby 56
(4) Highland 22
(3) Thunder Ridge 41
(2) Madison 55
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Preston 37
(3) Century 44
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Blackfoot 67
(6) Idaho Falls 32
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Sugar-Salem 48
(3) South Fremont 37
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(4) West Jefferson 47
(1) North Fremont 60
(5) Salmon 44
(2) Firth 54
