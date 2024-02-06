(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Rigby  62
(2) Madison  34

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(3) Century  42
(2) Preston  43

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(5) Bonneville 61
(4) Hillcrest   44

3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Snake River   45
(2) American Falls  34

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) South Fremont  40
(1) Teton   65

2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) North Fremont  60
(4) West Jefferson   43

