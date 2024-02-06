(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Rigby 62
(2) Madison 34
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(3) Century 42
(2) Preston 43
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(5) Bonneville 61
(4) Hillcrest 44
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Snake River 45
(2) American Falls 34
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) South Fremont 40
(1) Teton 65
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) North Fremont 60
(4) West Jefferson 43
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.