(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Idaho Falls  34
Madison  87

Rigby  60
Bonneville  20

Hillcrest  64
Thunder Ridge  53

Blackfoot  57
Pocatello  67

Highland  51
Preston  55

Century  41
Shelley  50

Declo  46
Firth   47

Aberdeen   46
Grace  43

