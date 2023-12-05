(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Idaho Falls 34
Madison 87
Rigby 60
Bonneville 20
Hillcrest 64
Thunder Ridge 53
Blackfoot 57
Pocatello 67
Highland 51
Preston 55
Century 41
Shelley 50
Declo 46
Firth 47
Aberdeen 46
Grace 43
