(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Madison 6
Highland 8
Preston 1
Marsh Valley 12
Bonneville 4
Skyline 10
Rigby 11
Thunder Ridge 9
Declo 1
American Falls 11
North Fremont 8
Firth 9
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Madison 0
Highland 15
Sugar-Salem 5
Hillcrest 12
Pocatello 15
Preston 0
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge 5
Rigby 4
GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge 3
Rigby 0
North Fremont 14
Firth 9
Challis-Mackay 0
West Jefferson 17
