(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Preston 5
Kimberly 16
Pocatello 4
Twin Falls 14
Firth 5
Wendell 8
GREENWAY FESTIVAL TOURNAMENT
Webber Academy, Canada 2
Hillcrest 3
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Preston 3
Madison 21
South Fremont 16
West Jefferson 6
Sugar-Salem 23
Salmon 2
