(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Preston  5
Kimberly  16

Pocatello  4
Twin Falls  14

Firth  5
Wendell  8

GREENWAY FESTIVAL TOURNAMENT
Webber Academy, Canada 2
Hillcrest  3

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Preston  3
Madison  21

South Fremont  16
West Jefferson  6

Sugar-Salem 23
Salmon  2

