(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Madison 7
Idaho Falls 3
Blackfoot 12
Thunder Ridge 1
Shelley 15
Rigby 3
Sugar-Salem 7
Jerome 1
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Madison 19
Idaho Falls 0
South Fremont 2
Snake River 0
Marsh Valley 14
Sugar-Salem 25
