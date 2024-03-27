(KIFI)

BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Madison  7
Idaho Falls  3

Blackfoot  12
Thunder Ridge  1

Shelley  15
Rigby  3

Sugar-Salem  7
Jerome  1

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Madison  19
Idaho Falls  0

South Fremont  2
Snake River  0

Marsh Valley  14
Sugar-Salem  25

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.